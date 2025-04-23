Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Odisha Cabinet sets graduation as minimum qualification for Anganwadi workers

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Apr 23, 2025 07:16 PM IST

However, the amendment will not apply to existing Anganwadi workers, who will continue to be governed by the qualifications set under the previous rules

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet on Wednesday approved a graduation degree as the minimum educational qualification for the selection of Anganwadi workers, under the Odisha Children’s and Women’s Welfare Service (Amendment) Rules, 2025.

Under Odisha’s Integrated Child Development Services programme, Anganwadi workers are entrusted with delivering essential health, nutrition, and education services to children under six, pregnant and lactating mothers, and adolescent girls (PTI/ Representative photo)
Under Odisha’s Integrated Child Development Services programme, Anganwadi workers are entrusted with delivering essential health, nutrition, and education services to children under six, pregnant and lactating mothers, and adolescent girls (PTI/ Representative photo)

Chaired by chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the Cabinet approved the amendment stipulating that candidates applying for the junior grade of service as Anganwadi workers must possess a graduate degree or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university.

However, the amendment will not apply to existing Anganwadi workers, who will continue to be governed by the qualifications set under the previous rules, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja clarified. “This initiative will strengthen the service delivery mechanism, quality management in implementation of the schemes meant for well-being of women and children being administered by the State,” he said.

Also Read: Over 2 lakh vacancies at Anganwadi Centres: Centre tells Parliament

Under Odisha’s Integrated Child Development Services programme, Anganwadi workers are entrusted with delivering essential health, nutrition, and education services to children under six, pregnant and lactating mothers, and adolescent girls.

Anganwadi workers provide non-formal pre-school education to children aged three to six years, teaching basic literacy, numeracy, and social skills through play-based activities and action songs. They ensure supplementary nutrition, such as hot-cooked meals or take-home rations, monitor growth by weighing children monthly, and counsel mothers on balanced diets and breastfeeding.

They also facilitate immunisations, health check-ups, and distribute basic medicines like oral rehydration salts.

Also Read: Anganwadi workers: Key to strengthening nutrition in India

Apart from conducting house-to-house surveys to identify eligible beneficiaries, raise awareness about hygiene, and encourage community participation, Anganwadi workers hold monthly parents’ meetings to discuss child development, record births, and refer cases of malnutrition to health facilities.

With the help of the Poshan Tracker app to collage real-time data on childcare and growth, Anganwadi workers have maintained detailed registers on attendance, nutrition distribution, and health metrics since 2021.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Odisha Cabinet sets graduation as minimum qualification for Anganwadi workers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On