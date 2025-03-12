Over 2 lakh vacancies at Anganwadi Centres: Centre tells Parliament

New Delhi: The Centre has told Parliament that there are 82,065 vacancies for Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) and 131,244 vacancies for Anganwadi Helpers (AWHs) in the country as of 2024-25. The data was provided on Wednesday by the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) in response to a question raised by Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain in the Rajya Sabha. (Sansad TV)

The highest vacancies were reported in Uttar Pradesh, with 29,858 vacant AWW positions and 26,007 vacant AWH positions. Other states facing significant shortages include West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar. Bihar has 2,915 vacant AWW positions and 11,868 vacant AWH positions, while Gujarat faces shortages of 3,181 AWWs and 6,895 AWHs.

Regarding infrastructure, the Ministry said that, as of March 2025, there are 13.99 lakh operational AWCs, with drinking water facilities available in 12.47 lakh centres and functional toilets in 10.14 lakh centres. The Ministry said, “As per Poshan Tracker data of 01.03.2025, out of 13.99 lakh Operational AWCs, drinking water facilities are available in 12,47,334 Anganwadi Centres and functional toilets are available in 10,14,678 Anganwadi Centres.”

In efforts to address these deficiencies, the Ministry has increased funding for infrastructure. The funding for drinking water facilities at AWCs has been raised from ₹10,000 to ₹17,000, and for toilets, the funding has been increased from ₹12,000 to ₹36,000.

Under the Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 schemes, the government is aiming to construct 50,000 new AWC buildings over five years, with ₹12 lakh allocated per AWC. “Directions have been issued to States/UTs to co-locate Anganwadi Centres, which are running on rent without sufficient infrastructure, at nearby Primary Schools, wherever space is available,” the Ministry said.

In a separate question regarding honorariums to Anganwadi workers, the ministry data showed stark disparity between states. While states like Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu offer some of the highest compensation, with AWWs earning ₹7,000 and ₹10,502 per month, respectively, others like Uttar Pradesh and Mizoram provide much lower incentives, with AWWs earning as little as ₹1,500 and ₹450, respectively.

This is over and above the incentives provided by the Centre wherein AWWs at main Anganwadi Centers (AWCs) now receive ₹4,500 per month. AWWs at mini-AWCs earn ₹3,500 per month, and AWHs receive ₹2,250 per month (up from Rs. 1,500). Additionally, performance-linked incentives of ₹500 per month for AWWs and ₹250 for AWHs are in place.