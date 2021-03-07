Home / India News / Odisha cabinet resolves 16 major decisions under Naveen Patnaik's chairmanship
india news

Odisha cabinet resolves 16 major decisions under Naveen Patnaik's chairmanship

According to a press release, the decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
ANI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:51 PM IST
The cabinet has resolved 16 major decisions including the decisions pertaining to the departments of Energy, Agriculture, and Farmer's Welfare, Social security, and empowerment of persons with a disability, Excise, General administration and public grievance, Panchayati Raj and drinking water, Revenue and disaster management, and Steel and mines.

The State Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday have resolved 16 major decisions adding the approval of a proposal to create a new department called Mission Shakti in a bid to strengthen the SHG (Self Help Group) movement across the state.

According to a press release, the decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The cabinet has resolved 16 major decisions including the decisions pertaining to the departments of Energy, Agriculture, and Farmer's Welfare, Social security, and empowerment of persons with a disability, Excise, General administration and public grievance, Panchayati Raj and drinking water, Revenue and disaster management, and Steel and mines.

Also read: Union minister proposes collection drive for beautification of Jagannath Temple

The major decisions include the creation of a new department named Mission Shakti; construction of ten mega rural pipe water supply schemes in Aul, Rajkanika, Chilika, Tangi, Banpur, Khordha, Jatani, Gondia, Bhubana, Golaminda, Jajpur, and Binjharpur blocks.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sharad Pawar slams PM says 'he has time for Kolkata, but not for farmers'

‘Topic of emergency should be buried once and for all’, says Shiv Sena

India reaches 20 million mark, 1.5 million inoculated in a single-day

Amit Shah confident of NDA victory in upcoming TN assembly polls

The constitution of the rural piped water scheme for 26 Gram Panchayats of Sambalpur district and 2 Gram Panchayats of Jharsuguda district has also been sanctioned in the cabinet.

Besides, the cabinet has sanctioned the lease of 25 acres land for construction of one satellite centre of AIIMS in Remuna Tehsil of Balasore district, the release reads.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha cm naveen patnaik
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP