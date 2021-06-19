Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Odisha CM lays foundation stone for 8 more PSA oxygen generation plants
india news

Odisha CM lays foundation stone for 8 more PSA oxygen generation plants

The state government aims at setting up a total of 20 Pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants in Odisha, out of which the foundation stone of 7 was laid on June 9, and today, the foundation stone for 8 more has been laid, it said.
ANI | , Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 10:05 AM IST
Talking about Odisha's Covid-19 situation, chief minister Patnaik said that it has improved significantly, "but we have to be more careful."(ANI file photo)

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday virtually laid the foundation stone of various Pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants, health infrastructures, and Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) plants in eight districts of the state.

According to an official release, the districts include Jharsuguda, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Sonpur, Nayagarh, Sundargarh, and Mayurbhanj.

The state government aims at setting up a total of 20 PSA plants in Odisha, out of which the foundation stone of 7 was laid on June 9, and today, the foundation stone for 8 more has been laid, it said.

Talking about Odisha's Covid-19 situation, the chief minister said that it has improved significantly, "but we have to be more careful."

"The fight against Covid-19 has continued for over a year. In the second wave, which began in April, declining oxygen levels among the patient were a major issue. Steps to strengthen the oxygen supply system in all our hospitals are being taken," he added.

The chief minister said that "every life is precious" has been the state government's moto for Covid-19, and hence, the Covid patients were provided with free treatment and medicines in Odisha.

