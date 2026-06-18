Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi orders inquiry into school textbook mistakes

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into mistakes found in textbooks prescribed for Classes 1 to 8 (2026-27 academic session), and to identify the officials, departments, or agencies responsible for it.

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi. (X)

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People aware of the matter said Majhi “took a serious view” of the issue at a high-level review meeting and sought corrective measures and accountability. School and mass education minister Nityananda Gond and chief secretary Anu Garg were among those who attended the meeting.

The meeting was convened amid concern among teachers, parents, and educationists over the quality of the revised textbooks prepared in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

The Chief Minister’s Office said Majhi instructed officials to ensure that all errors are corrected immediately and safeguards are put in place to prevent a recurrence of such lapses. He sought copies of the textbooks at the review meeting.

Majhi said a three-member committee will investigate the matter and determine how the errors occurred and who was responsible, and submit its report within seven days. The committee’s is also likely to suggest corrective action

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{{^usCountry}} The people cited above said further action will follow the committee’s findings. They added that strict measures are likely against those found responsible for the mistakes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The people cited above said further action will follow the committee’s findings. They added that strict measures are likely against those found responsible for the mistakes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Brahmananda Maharana, president of Odisha’s Primary Teachers Association, said 1,678 errors were identified in the textbooks, ranging from spelling mistakes, factual inaccuracies, to incorrect names of eminent personalities and wrong photographs. A photograph of the Karnataka legislative assembly in place of that of Odisha’s is among the mistakes flagged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brahmananda Maharana, president of Odisha’s Primary Teachers Association, said 1,678 errors were identified in the textbooks, ranging from spelling mistakes, factual inaccuracies, to incorrect names of eminent personalities and wrong photographs. A photograph of the Karnataka legislative assembly in place of that of Odisha’s is among the mistakes flagged. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The mistakes raised questions about the vetting and quality-control mechanisms for the preparation of the textbooks. With the academic session underway, officials said the textbooks need to be corrected as soon as possible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mistakes raised questions about the vetting and quality-control mechanisms for the preparation of the textbooks. With the academic session underway, officials said the textbooks need to be corrected as soon as possible. {{/usCountry}}

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