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Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi orders inquiry into school textbook mistakes

Odisha’s Primary Teachers Association said 1,678 errors were identified in the textbooks, ranging from spelling mistakes to factual inaccuracies

Published on: Jun 18, 2026 10:39 am IST
By Debabrata Mohanty
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Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into mistakes found in textbooks prescribed for Classes 1 to 8 (2026-27 academic session), and to identify the officials, departments, or agencies responsible for it.

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi. (X)

People aware of the matter said Majhi “took a serious view” of the issue at a high-level review meeting and sought corrective measures and accountability. School and mass education minister Nityananda Gond and chief secretary Anu Garg were among those who attended the meeting.

The meeting was convened amid concern among teachers, parents, and educationists over the quality of the revised textbooks prepared in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

The Chief Minister’s Office said Majhi instructed officials to ensure that all errors are corrected immediately and safeguards are put in place to prevent a recurrence of such lapses. He sought copies of the textbooks at the review meeting.

Majhi said a three-member committee will investigate the matter and determine how the errors occurred and who was responsible, and submit its report within seven days. The committee’s is also likely to suggest corrective action

 
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