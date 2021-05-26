Home / India News / Odisha continues transporting oxygen amid Cyclone Yaas
india news

Odisha continues transporting oxygen amid Cyclone Yaas

According to an official release, four oxygen tankers were transported from Angul to Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam today, while two were transported from Jajpur to Berhampur and Bhubaneswar, under close supervision and escort from Odisha Police.
ANI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 06:15 PM IST
As many as 263 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far, including those carrying 680 MT from Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand in the last 12 hours(Deepak Sansta/HT file photo. Representative image)

The transportation of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) from Odisha remained unhindered even during the very severe cyclonic storm Yaas on Wednesday.

According to an official release, four oxygen tankers were transported from Angul to Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam today, while two were transported from Jajpur to Berhampur and Bhubaneswar, under close supervision and escort from Odisha Police.

As many as 263 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far, including those carrying 680 MT from Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand in the last 12 hours. A total of eight Oxygen Expresses have moved from the region.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General of Meteorology, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the cyclone caused heavy to extremely heavy rain in Odisha in the past 24 hours and northern and coastal parts of the state are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

The cyclone, estimated at 120-140 Km per hour wind speed made landfall around 9 am on Wednesday between Dhamra and Balasore in Odisha, Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Human receives hug delivery from kitty while working. Clip may melt your heart

Video shows girl from Kerala playing cricket like a pro, wins praises. Watch

Doggo gets its own pool, his reaction is priceless. Watch

Man tracks down laptop owner to return lost device, wins netizen’s hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Cyclone Yaas Live
Horoscope Today
Covid-19
Yaas Cyclone
Buddha Purnima 2021
Lunar Eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP