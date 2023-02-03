Odisha cops file rape case against BJD legislator on high court’s order

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha police on Friday registered a case of rape against ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) legislator from Tirtol, Bijay Shankar Das, on a complaint filed by a woman with who he was in relationship. The first information report (FIR) was registered following the Orissa high court’s orders which accepted the woman’s request.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jagatsinghpur sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Ramesh Chandra Singh said the case was registered under sections 376 (rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

The woman last year filed a complaint with Jagatsinghpur police station alleging sexual harassment, betrayal and cheating after the lawmaker didn’t turn up at the office of the Balasore sub-registrar to start the process to get married under the Special Marriage Act. She said he had promised to.

As the police did not register her case, she sought the intervention of the high court alleging inaction of erstwhile Jagatsinghpur superintendent of police in initiating any action.

On her petition, justice SK Panigrahi ordered her to approach the Jagatsinghpur police station with a fresh complaint and a copy of the court order. At the same time, the court directed the police to register a case if any cognizable case is made out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman has earlier accused the legislator of operating sex rackets to raise money for his elections, charges that the legislator has vehemently denied.