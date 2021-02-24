Odisha enhances incentive for marrying person with disabilities to ₹2.5 lakh
The Odisha Government has enhanced the amount of incentive for marrying a divyang person from ₹50,000 to ₹2,50,000 per eligible couple, an official said.
The incentive amount under the scheme has now been enhanced from ₹50,000 to ₹2,50,000 per eligible couple, Bhaskar Sharma, commissioner-cum-secretary of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) Department, wrote to all the district collectors.
The department also issued a revised guideline for facilitating and encouraging such marriages.
Sharma in the letter to district collectors on February 23 mentioned that during implementation of this scheme, some operational problems were brought to the notice of the department, for which the incentive for marrying persons with benchmark disabilities has been enhanced from ₹50,000 to ₹2.5 lakh.
Also read| ‘Take Covid vaccine or else…’, Odisha warns healthcare and frontline workers
A cash incentive award can be given to either of the spouses with benchmark disability if the other person marries a person with benchmark disability. The bridegroom and the bride must have completed 21 years and 18 years of age, respectively at the time of the marriage, the guideline said.
The guideline clearly mentioned that spouses should not have availed of the incentive award under this scheme earlier and such wedding should be dowry free.
While both of the spouses should be residents of Odisha, they can apply online at sspeed@gov.in, the official said.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM-Kisan scheme completes 2 years: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Motera stadium renamed after PM Modi: All you need to know about it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC asks Maharashtra Police to place fresh charge sheet on record in Palghar case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha enhances incentive for marrying person with disabilities to ₹2.5 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Ravi gets bail in toolkit case: Key points of the order
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not wearing masks in Mumbai won't cost ₹1,000, police chief busts fake news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC allows home quarantine for Covid-19 negative family after returning from UK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonia Gandhi appoints leaders to discuss seat sharing with DMK: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All you need to know about MHA’s 'Ayushman CAPF' scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union minister Shripad Naik discharged from Goa hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
19 states, UTs reported no Covid-19 deaths in past 24 hours: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Idea of climate action should not be to move climate ambition goal post to 2050
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Maharashtra’s Jalna orders shutdown till March 31
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan CM announces state’s first paperless budget. Here are some highlights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox