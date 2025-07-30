Odisha govt body scraps exam to recruit 2,895 candidates after petitions in court

The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has decided to cancel the recruitment process to fill 2,895 posts in different government departments ahead of the Main examination scheduled to be held from August 1 to September 4, the state’s top law officer told the Orissa high court on Wednesday. Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) (facebook/osssc)

Advocate general Pitambar Acharya told the high court that OSSSC has decided to cancel the recruitment process under which 2,895 posts of posts such as revenue inspectors, assistant revenue inspectors, Amins, ICDS supervisors and statistical field surveyors would have been filled.

OSSSC had received over 500,000 applications, and about 293,000 candidates appeared for the preliminary exam conducted between September and October last year. OSSSC declared all candidates who appeared in the prelims exam as passed, and allowed them to appear for the main exam.

This decision was challenged in court by some candidates, who argued that only 15,000 candidates were supposed to qualify for the main examination as per the original notification.

Revenue inspectors are mid-level revenue officials responsible for land revenue administration, record maintenance, and disaster management support within a specified jurisdiction while Amins are entry-level revenue field staff who assist ARIs and RIs in land-related tasks, particularly surveys and record maintenance. Their role is highly field-based and technical.

Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) supervisors work under the Women and Child Development Department to oversee the implementation of ICDS schemes, with a focus on child and maternal welfare. They manage Anganwadi centres and ensure service delivery. while statistical field surveyors collect and analyse data through field surveys.