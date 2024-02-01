 Odisha govt urges all Odias to sing 'Bande Utkal Janani' at 11.30 am on February 3 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Odisha govt urges all Odias to sing 'Bande Utkal Janani' at 11.30 am on February 3

Odisha govt urges all Odias to sing 'Bande Utkal Janani' at 11.30 am on February 3

PTI |
Feb 01, 2024 09:18 AM IST

Odisha govt urges all Odias to sing 'Bande Utkal Janani' at 11.30 am on February 3

The appeal was made by Odia Language, Literature & Culture (OLLC) department at a press conference here addressed by minister Ashwini Patra, Information and Public Relations department secretary Sanjay Singh and OLLC secretary Sujata K Rout on Wednesday.

HT Image
HT Image

The government has planned to ensure gatherings in panchayat and block levels to celebrate the occasion, sources said.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Rout said the first Odisha Bhasha Sammilani (Odia Language Conference) plan to connect the younger generation to Odia language.

"To have a better impact of the conference, all Odias living in the state, in the country or abroad are requested to sing 'Bande Utkal Janani' at 11.30 am on February 3", she said.

The official said programmes will also be held in all districts and in different places to celebrate the first Odia language conference to be held for the first time.

The first World Odia Language Conference 2024 is a celebration of the antiquity and continuity of Odia, which is one of the six classical languages of India, the OLLC secretary said.

There will be 16 academic sessions on various topics connected to Odia language, literature and cultural heritage. There will also be a special session on Jagannath consciousness. A session on future aspects and opportunities for Odia language will also be discussed in the session named 'Odisha @2036: A Space for Tomorrow'.

An official note said that many international scholars like - Prof Herman Kulke, Prof Uwe Skoda, Prof Arlo Griffiths, Prof Annette Achmiedchen and many nationally reputed scholars will participate in the deliberations.

The conference will culminate on February 5.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Budget 2024 Live, Income tax Budget 2024 Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On