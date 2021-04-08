Odisha health minister says Covid-19 vaccines will last 2 days, demands supply for 10 days

After Maharashtra, Odisha has also expressed concerns about running out of Covid-19 vaccine stocks. Health minister Naba Kishore Das on Thursday said if the vaccines are not received within two days, the government will have to stop the process. Das said 700 vaccination centres out of the state's 1,400 centres have already been closed due to the shortage of injections, news agency ANI reported.

“It is very important to get vaccines from Centre. If we don't get vaccines within these 2 days, then we will have to stop it (vaccination). Our 700 vaccination centres, out of 1,400, have already closed. We hope we get the vaccines soon,” he said.

Adding that the vaccination is going on well here, Das said the government currently has 5.34 lakh vaccine doses and 2.5 lakh vaccine doses are administered daily, so the stocks will end in two days.

“Right now, we have 5.34 lakhs doses. We administer 2.5-lakh vaccines daily. So, our stock will last for 2 more days. We've written to the Centre to send us a minimum of 25-lakh vaccines for 10 days so that we can vaccinate properly. Vaccination is going on well here,” ANI quoted Das as saying.

Maharashtra health minister on Wednesday appealed to the Centre for supplying more Covid-19 vaccines as the state with the highest number of Covid-19 cases is facing a vaccine crunch. Covid vaccination centres in several districts of the state have even closed due to the shortage of vaccines.

The country is severely affected by the second wave of coronavirus disease and several states have written to the Centre to supply them with additional vaccine doses in the face of adversity. Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the vaccine stock in the national capital will only last for over four and five days.

Odisha reported 879 new Covid-19 cases and 246 recoveries in the last 24 hours on Wednesday, as per the information and public relations department of the state.