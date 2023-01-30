Odisha health minister shot dead, accused cop arrested

Odisha health and family welfare minister and senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naba Das was shot dead by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police in Jharsuguda district on Sunday, police officers aware of the details said, adding the accused has been arrested and is being questioned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, the accused’s kin said he was undergoing treatment for mental health problems and was under stress over not being granted leave.

Police said the 59-year-old minister was on his way to attend a meeting in the industrial town of Brajarajnagar when he stopped at Gandhi Chhak at around 12.30pm to inaugurate two new office buildings of the chairman and vice-chairman of the Brajrajnagar municipality.

As Naba Das was getting down from the vehicle, ASI Gopal Das, who was deployed at the spot for law and order arrangements, pushed his way through the people present and fired at him using his service revolver. The minister was initially rushed to a local hospital and then airlifted to Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar where he succumbed to injuries later in the day, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A team of five doctors operated on the minister at Apollo Hospital. In a statement, the hospital said: “On operating, it was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury. The injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart. He was given urgent ICU care. But despite best efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to injuries.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the incident. “Saddened by the unfortunate demise of Minister in Odisha Government, Shri Naba Kishore Das Ji. Condolences to his family in this tragic hour. Om Shanti,” he said.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik visited Apollo Hospital later in the day. “I am shocked and distressed over the very unfortunate demise of Minister Sri Naba Das. The doctors made every possible effort to save his life. But unfortunately, he could not recover,” he said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Top police officers, including directorate general of police Sunil Bansal, refused to comment on the matter.

“He (Gopal Das) has been detained and is still being interrogated by a police team to find out the motive behind the killing,” a senior police officer said, seeking anonymity.

A video of the incident released by news agency PTI showed Naba Das bleeding from the chest as local residents and party workers tried to lift the injured minister and place him on the front seat of a car. The police, meanwhile, overpowered Gopal Das who was posted at the local police outpost since November 2020.

“We initially thought it was the sound of some crackers bursting but later realised the minister was shot at,” a BJD worker said, seeking anonymity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team led by additional director general of police Arun Bothra visited Brajarajnagar to probe the murder. A seven-member special investigation team (SIT) was also formed to probe the case. A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code and section 27 (punishment for using arms) of Arms Act have been registered.

Police said the sections will be updated on Monday.

In Berhampur, the ASI’s wife, Jayanti, said he was undergoing medication for mental health problems but was normal.

“My husband spoke to our daughter in the morning over a video call. He seemed absolutely normal during the call. Though he has been suffering from mental health problems, he was taking medicines and behaved like a normal person. He never harmed anybody and took his medicines,” she said. She added that her husband was under stress as he was not getting leaves.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Psychiatrist Chandrasekhar Tripathy, who first treated the ASI 10 years ago, said he suffered from bipolar disorder. “The symptoms can relapse if the patient discontinues medication. However, I am not sure if the ASI killed the minister due to his mental health problem,” he said.

Congress MLA Santosh Saluja demanded Patnaik’s resignation over the “deteriorating law and order situation in the state.”

“This is a criminal act. The incident has left all of us stunned...,” BJD leader Prasanna Acharya said.