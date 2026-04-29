Bhubaneswar, Odisha Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain on Wednesday inaugurated a garment manufacturing unit in Khurda, which is expected to generate employment for around 7,050 people, making it a significant addition to the state's textiles and apparel sector.

Odisha Industries minister inaugurates garment manufacturing unit in Khurda

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The facility, spread over 40 acres, has been set up by Epic Group.

Addressing the gathering, Swain said the company's investment reflects growing global confidence in the state's industrial growth story.

"Odisha today is not just attracting investments; we are building destinations where industries can grow, thrive and create lasting impact. Khurda, particularly emerging locations like Kalibeti, is witnessing a new phase of industrial growth," he said.

He added that the facility has the potential to generate employment for around 7,050 people, making it a significant contributor to the state's textiles and apparel sector.

"Nearly 90 per cent of the workforce in this unit are women. This is a remarkable achievement and a powerful step towards women-led development," Swain added.

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{{^usCountry}} Epic Group founder and chairman Ranjan Mahtani said, "We believe that industrial progress and environmental responsibility go hand in hand. The Trimetro manufacturing campus is the embodiment of this belief a model for how manufacturing can grow sustainably while contributing to the well-being of people and the planet." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Epic Group founder and chairman Ranjan Mahtani said, "We believe that industrial progress and environmental responsibility go hand in hand. The Trimetro manufacturing campus is the embodiment of this belief a model for how manufacturing can grow sustainably while contributing to the well-being of people and the planet." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Designed as one of India's most future-ready garment manufacturing facilities, the campus will produce 20 million garments annually for global markets, the company said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Designed as one of India's most future-ready garment manufacturing facilities, the campus will produce 20 million garments annually for global markets, the company said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Backed by a US$100 million investment, the Trimetro Campus is India's first fully net-zero carbon and net-zero water garment manufacturing facility," the company said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Backed by a US$100 million investment, the Trimetro Campus is India's first fully net-zero carbon and net-zero water garment manufacturing facility," the company said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The project was supported in part by International Finance Corporation through a $100 million debt financing package provided in 2024, which included a sustainability-linked loan and a green loan with sustainability-linked features, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project was supported in part by International Finance Corporation through a $100 million debt financing package provided in 2024, which included a sustainability-linked loan and a green loan with sustainability-linked features, it said. {{/usCountry}}

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