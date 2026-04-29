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Odisha Industries minister inaugurates garment manufacturing unit in Khurda

Odisha Industries minister inaugurates garment manufacturing unit in Khurda

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 04:35 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhubaneswar, Odisha Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain on Wednesday inaugurated a garment manufacturing unit in Khurda, which is expected to generate employment for around 7,050 people, making it a significant addition to the state's textiles and apparel sector.

Odisha Industries minister inaugurates garment manufacturing unit in Khurda

The facility, spread over 40 acres, has been set up by Epic Group.

Addressing the gathering, Swain said the company's investment reflects growing global confidence in the state's industrial growth story.

"Odisha today is not just attracting investments; we are building destinations where industries can grow, thrive and create lasting impact. Khurda, particularly emerging locations like Kalibeti, is witnessing a new phase of industrial growth," he said.

He added that the facility has the potential to generate employment for around 7,050 people, making it a significant contributor to the state's textiles and apparel sector.

"Nearly 90 per cent of the workforce in this unit are women. This is a remarkable achievement and a powerful step towards women-led development," Swain added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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