Odisha issues fresh guidelines to avoid possible Covid resurgence

Amid a spike in Covid-19 infection in Kerala and Maharashtra, the Odisha government on Sunday issued fresh guidelines to avoid possible resurgence of oronavirus in the state.

"Public awareness through loudspeaker announcements is to be made frequently in all marketplaces, haat and other places. Any person found with Covid-19 symptoms must be immediately reported to the nearest health institution and necessary further action be taken as per advice of the health authorities," said the advisory from the Special Relief Commissioner's office.

It said people are being complacent in observing the basic safety protocols such as mandatory wearing of masks in public, frequent hand-washing or use of hand sanitizer, maintaining minimum one meter physical distance and avoiding congregations.

The advisory said district administration and police would check and ensure strict observance of Covid-l9 safety protocols such as mandatory wearing of masks, maintaining physical distance in all public places including work places and educational institutions.

The advisory said authorities of government and private offices including educational institutions would be responsible for due compliance of the Covid-19 safety protocols in their respective establishments. "Large congregations must be avoided and wherever permission has been granted for marriages, other social/ religious functions, sports, entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ any other gathering/ congregations, compliance of the Covid-19 safety protocols and crowd size in such gatherings would be strictly monitored. Under no circumstances, persons more than the number permitted would be entertained in all such gatherings. Senior officers of the district administration will visit different places/institutions to ascertain and ensure compliance. Persons violating the Covid-19 guidelines would be penalised," the advisory said.

Director of Medical Education and Training CBK Mohanty said though there has been a surge in Covid-19 cases in some parts of the country leading to imposition of lockdown and night curfew, the situation is under good control in Odisha. He however said lockdown can be imposed if the situation warrants so.

“Lockdown can be avoided if the people are cautious. They should strictly follow all prescribed guidelines, including wearing masks and social distancing. Out surveillance teams are keeping a track on people coming from other states," said Mohanty.

Fifty eight people tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. Odisha’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 3.36 lakh including 1,914 dead. There are currently 562 active cases in Odisha. There are no active cases in four of the 30 districts in the state.