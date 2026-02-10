Odisha: Kendrapara anganwadi shut for 3 months after Dalit helper’s appointment

An anganwadi centre in Odisha’s coastal Kendrapara district has remained non-functional for nearly three months (80 days) after villagers objected to the appointment of a Dalit woman as helper, depriving children of early education and supplementary nutrition. The Anganwadi centre in Kendrapara, Odisha. (HT Photo)

The centre in Nuagaon village under Ghadiaamal gram panchayat in Rajnagar block has not functioned since November 20 last year, when Sharmistha Sethi was appointed to the post. Following her appointment, villagers stopped sending children to the centre and refused to accept supplementary nutrition meant for pregnant women, lactating mothers and children, citing caste-based objections.

Though villagers are not openly expressing their reservations, probably apprehensive of being booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, officials admitted caste remains the main stumbling block.

Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), Rajnagar, Dipali Mishra said repeated counselling sessions have failed to break the deadlock. “The District Social Welfare Officer and the Sub-Collector have visited the village multiple times to counsel residents, but villagers have remained firm in their opposition. They clearly don’t want a Dalit woman at the anganwadi centre,” she said.

The post of helper at the centre had remained vacant for a long period. In 2024, the CDPO issued a notification to fill the position but received no applications. A fresh notification was issued in November last year, to which Sethi applied as the sole candidate. She was appointed soon after.

Before her appointment, around 20 children aged between three and six years attended the centre regularly. Since November 21, attendance has dropped to zero, rendering the centre non-functional for nearly three months.

“The Anganwadi centre has been closed for three months because we cannot accept the newly appointed helper. Traditional caste practices are followed in our village, and we will not send children or take the food supplies,” a villager said.

Sethi said a few families initially collected eggs and Chhatua, but stopped after being threatened by other villagers. “The villagers are neither sending their children nor accepting nutrition like eggs and Chhatua for the kids as well as lactating mothers. It is very painful. I have come up through a lot of hardship. It is disheartening to see the parents shun the centre because of my caste,” she said.

Caste-based discrimination in rural Odisha is not new. In November 2023, Kendrapara had hit the headlines after reports emerged of an exclusive cremation ground for Brahmins at the Hazaribagicha area of Kendrapara municipality.