Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Odisha likely to receive heavy rain this week. Details here

Odisha likely to receive heavy rain this week. Details here

india news
Updated on Sep 18, 2022 01:49 PM IST

Met Centre Bhuvaneshwar issued a yellow alert of heavy showers of 65-115mm across coastal and southern Odisha on Monday and forecasted a torrential rain of 116-204mm in many districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorological Bhuvaneshwar centre tweeted that the cyclonic pressure had spread to a height of 5.8 km in the atmosphere over the northeast Bay of Bengal by Sunday. (Representational Image)(REUTERS)
Written by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Swati Bhasin

The Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday reported that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to commence over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal from September 20. The weather department also said this rainfall would extend to East Central and East India during the subsequent three-four days. Due to the low pressure formed over the west-central flank of the northwest Bay of Bengal region, a cyclonic effect is predicted in the area by which Odisha will eventually receive heavy rainfall by Tuesday, read the IMD bulletin.

Meteorological Bhuvaneshwar centre tweeted that the cyclonic pressure had spread to a height of 5.8 km in the atmosphere over the northeast Bay of Bengal by Sunday. The weather office issued a yellow alert of heavy showers of 65-115mm across coastal and southern Odisha on Monday and forecasted a torrential rain of 116-204mm in many districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Also Read | Massive landslide in Nepal amid rains kills 22, 10 injured

The weatherman predicted heavy rain in a few areas across Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kendrapara, and Kandhamal districts on Sunday, according to news agency PTI.

In Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, rainfall intensity will subsequently decrease as per the Indian Meteorological Department’s updates given on Saturday. As of September 17, the official IMD website showed that a total of nine states were included in the large-excess rainfall category with Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh being on the list.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha rainfall
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP