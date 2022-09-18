Odisha likely to receive heavy rain this week. Details here

The Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday reported that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to commence over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal from September 20. The weather department also said this rainfall would extend to East Central and East India during the subsequent three-four days. Due to the low pressure formed over the west-central flank of the northwest Bay of Bengal region, a cyclonic effect is predicted in the area by which Odisha will eventually receive heavy rainfall by Tuesday, read the IMD bulletin.

Meteorological Bhuvaneshwar centre tweeted that the cyclonic pressure had spread to a height of 5.8 km in the atmosphere over the northeast Bay of Bengal by Sunday. The weather office issued a yellow alert of heavy showers of 65-115mm across coastal and southern Odisha on Monday and forecasted a torrential rain of 116-204mm in many districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The weatherman predicted heavy rain in a few areas across Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kendrapara, and Kandhamal districts on Sunday, according to news agency PTI.

In Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, rainfall intensity will subsequently decrease as per the Indian Meteorological Department’s updates given on Saturday. As of September 17, the official IMD website showed that a total of nine states were included in the large-excess rainfall category with Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh being on the list.

