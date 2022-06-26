Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Odisha: Man convicted in drug smuggling case escapes from police custody
india news

Odisha: Man convicted in drug smuggling case escapes from police custody

The man escaped from police custody from the premises of a court in Bhubaneswar moments after the judge sentenced him in the drug smuggling case
This is the second consecutive day that an accused has escaped from police custody in Bhubaneswar. (Representative Image)
Published on Jun 26, 2022 03:36 PM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty

This is the second consecutive day that an accused has escaped from police custody in Bhubaneswar

A person convicted in a case of drug smuggling escaped from police custody from the premises of a court in Bhubaneswar on Saturday moments after the judge sentenced him in the case, police said.

Police officials said Bijay Kumar Mania of Balakati area in Khurda district was handed a sentence of 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and 1 lakh fine in a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act by the court of additional session judge-III Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

“After the announcement of the court’s verdict, Mania came out with a police escort to be taken in a police van to jail. But he managed to give a slip to the police and escaped from the court premises,” said Bhubaneswar deputy commissioner of police Prateek Singh.

Commissionerate police officials launched a manhunt to trace him. The DCP said Mania will be traced soon.

This is the second consecutive day that an accused has escaped from police custody in Bhubaneswar. On Friday night, an accused managed to give slip to personnel of Nayapalli police station while he was being taken to a court.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP