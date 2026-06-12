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Odisha man held for duping job seeker of 21 lakh on promise of railway post

Odisha man held for duping job seeker of ₹21 lakh on promise of railway post

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 01:22 pm IST
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Berhampur , Odisha Police has arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly cheating a person of 21 lakh in Ganjam district on the false promise of securing a loco pilot job in the railways for his son, an officer said on Friday.

Odisha man held for duping job seeker of 21 lakh on promise of railway post

The accused, identified as Gadadhar Nath of Olatpur in Cuttack district, was arrested from Aska area on Thursday, police said.

The complainant had transferred the entire amount through online transactions during 2024-25, Aska Sub-Divisional Police Officer SR Pradhan said.

To gain the complainant's confidence, the accused allegedly provided a job offer letter and a joining letter purportedly issued by the Eastern Railway in Kolkata.

However, when the complainant's son went to Kolkata to join the job, the documents were found to be fake, police said.

"The letter did not contain any name or address and was found to be forged," Pradhan said.

After learning about the fraud, the complainant confronted the accused and demanded the return of his money. The accused allegedly assured him that the amount would be refunded within six months.

 
berhampur ganjam district odisha police
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