Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Odisha prosecutor with a record for getting corrupt convicted sacked for bribery
india news

Odisha prosecutor with a record for getting corrupt convicted sacked for bribery

Odisha’s special public prosecutor for Kalahandi was arrested on a charge of accepting a ₹1 lakh bribe.
By Debabrata Mohanty
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Odisha’s director of vigilance YK Jethwa said the government has terminated the services of Ashutosh Mishra, special public prosecutor of a vigilance court in Kalahandi (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s anti-corruption department has sacked a special public prosecutor who was allegedly caught red-handed accepting a bribe of 1 lakh earlier this month, a senior government official said on Friday.

Odisha’s director of vigilance YK Jethwa said the government has terminated the services of Ashutosh Mishra, special public prosecutor of a vigilance court in Kalahandi.

Jethwa said he was caught accepting a 1 lakh bribe from an assistant sub inspector of police who was chargesheeted in a corruption case.

Vigilance officials searched Ashutosh Mishra’s house in Bhawanipatna town of Kalahandi after his arrest and was found to own assets worth Rs. 85 lakh. He was later also charged with possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, the department said after his arrest on July 3.

This is the first case in Odisha vigilance in which a prosecutor was arrested for demanding money.

Mishra had served as a prosecutor in Kalahandi for nearly 11 years. Officials said Mishra had among the highest rate of convictions as a special public prosecutor over the past decade and had received many appreciation letters in this context.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tweet about wood used to make the logo impresses people

Woman sees alligator in stairwell, calls for help. It turns out to be…

Anaconda named Ivy enjoys an underwater swim, video wins people’s love

This dog may not be the best workout partner but that’s what makes her adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP