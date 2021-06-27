Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Odisha rape accused absconding for 2 years arrested from vaccination centre
india news

Odisha rape accused absconding for 2 years arrested from vaccination centre

Podha in March 2019 was accused of raping a 20-year-old girl. However, the local police could not trace him as he fled to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.
By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Arun Podha of Bhainsar village who was accused of rape since March 2019 had queued up at a Covid-19 vaccination centre under Patnagarh police station on Saturday when he was nabbed. (HT FILE PHOTO.)

A 24-year-old man in the western Odisha district of Bolangir who was accused of rape and has been absconding for more than 2 years now, landed in the police net while he was waiting to take his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the police, Arun Podha of Bhainsar village who was accused of rape since March 2019 had queued up at a Covid-19 vaccination centre under Patnagarh police station on Saturday when a waiting police team arrested him.

Podha in March 2019 was accused of raping a 20-year-old girl. However, the local police could not trace him as he fled to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

“We had got information a few days ago that he had come to his house after lockdown and we raided it, but he escaped. Then we got another tip-off that he would be coming to take the Covid-19 vaccine and waited. He was arrested soon after taking the jab,” said Patnagarh sub-divisional police officer Jyotirmay Bhukta.

The family of the accused had tried to influence the victim, but did not succeed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Black swan glides to the shore on ‘fish-boat’. Clip may wow you

Viral clip shows woman scooping out bees from washing machine with bare hands

Artist in Chennai decorates auto-rickshaw to spread vaccination awareness

Twitter’s viral ‘If flirting is’ trend is hilariously relatable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP