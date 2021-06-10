Odisha reports 6,097 new Covid-19 cases; tally climbs to 837,226

Odisha reported 6,097 new Covid-19 cases, 8,032 recoveries, and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Thursday.

With this, the cumulative count in Odisha stands at 837,226 including 7,64,673 recoveries and 3,167 deaths. There are 69,333 active cases in the state.

Of the fresh Covid cases reported, 3,346 people got infected in quarantine, while 2,651 caught the infection from local contacts.

As per the state government data, out of the total reported cases, the Cuttack district accounted for the most number of cases with 647 cases, among other districts of the state.

Meanwhile, India's daily spike of coronavirus cases remained below the 1 lakh mark for the third consecutive day as only 94,052 new infections were recorded during a 24-hour period, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.