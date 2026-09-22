Odisha schools shut in four districts after heavy rainfall warning for two days

Schools and anganwadi centres in four districts of Odisha were shut after a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rainfall to the state over the next two days. The weather system is likely to cross the southern Odisha coast between Wednesday and Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
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Some places could receive up to 20cm of rain, while winds of 55-65 kmph are expected from Tuesday evening.
IMD scientists warned that the heavy rainfall could lead to rising water levels in rivers and cause flooding in low-lying areas, particularly in places that have already received sustained rain.
In Khurda district, all schools were asked to remain shut from Tuesday to Thursday as a precautionary measure while in Ganjam district, the district administration has ordered the closure of all government, government-aided and private schools for the same period.
Jagatsinghpur district administration has announced the closure of all schools and Anganwadi centres on Tuesday. In Gajapati, schools and Anganwadi centres will remain shut from Tuesday to Thursday. The order covers both government and private institutions.
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Southern Odisha is likely to get affected, with heavy rain also expected to spread to interior parts of the state through September 25.
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Southern Odisha is likely to get affected, with heavy rain also expected to spread to interior parts of the state through September 25.
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Odisha chief secretary Anu Garg has directed the collectors of 11 districts to remain prepared.
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.
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Home/India News/Odisha schools shut in four districts after heavy rainfall warning for two days
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