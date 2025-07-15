Odisha self-immolation case: Balasore student dies due to life-threatening injuries; CM vows action

Days after battling for her life, the Balasore student who attempted to self-immolate succumbed to her injuries on Monday. BJD workers stage a protest over self-immolation bid by Fakir Mohan College student Soumyashree Bisi, in Balasore, Odisha,(PTI)

As per the Department of Burn Centre at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, the patient was brought in from the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital on July 12 and admitted to the ICU at AIIMS.

"The patient was resuscitated with IV fluids, IV antibiotics, intubated and put on mechanical ventilation. Despite adequate resuscitation and all possible supportive management, including renal replacement therapy at the Burns ICU, she could not be revived and was declared clinically dead at 11:46 PM on July 14," the statement added.

Reacting to her death, Odisha Chief Minister Charan Manjhi has vowed to take action against the culprits.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of the female student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College. Despite the government's fulfilment of all responsibilities and the tireless efforts of the expert medical team, the victim's life could not be saved. I pray for the eternal peace of her departed soul and beseech Lord Jagannath to grant strength to her family to bear this irreparable loss," the BJP leader wrote on X.

The 20-year-old student allegedly set herself on fire due to inaction from the college authorities in a sexual harassment case. The student alleged she had been harassed by a senior professor at the college, and no action had been taken against him.

“They had two to four complaints against the accused professor, and the college authorities asked me to wait for the internal committee report. My demand is that the culprit should be given the harshest punishment,” the father of the now-deceased student told news agency ANI.

After the incident, the professor in question and the principal of the Odisha college were arrested by police officials. The Fakir Mohan College principal - Dilip Ghose - was also suspended with immediate effect.

The incident has also sparked outrage across the state with the opposition Biju Janata Dal calling for action against the college professor.