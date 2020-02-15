e-paper
Odisha teacher stripped class one girl student for not wearing school uniform, detained

When the principal allegedly attempted to downplay the issue, the girl’s father lodged a complaint with the Baidyanathpur police station, following which the teacher was detained.

india Updated: Feb 15, 2020 23:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Odisha school student was made to take off her stockings for not wearing proper uniform
Odisha school student was made to take off her stockings for not wearing proper uniform(Hindustan Times Photo/file/Representative)
         

A woman teacher of a private Odisha school in Ganjam district was detained on Saturday over allegations that she forced a class 1 girl student to strip as punishment for not wearing the school uniform.

The teacher of KC Public School in Berhampur allegedly forced the student to take off her leggings as she did not wear the all-white school uniform on Saturday. The girl reported the matter to her father who then contacted the school principal AK Mishra.

When the principal allegedly attempted to downplay the issue, the girl’s father lodged a complaint with the Baidyanathpur police station, following which the teacher was detained.

“My daughter told me that she would not go to school from tomorrow as other classmates are teasing her after the incident,” the girl’s father said.

After the police intervened, principal Mishra asked the teacher to apologise to the student and gave an undertaking to the police that such an incident will not occur again.

