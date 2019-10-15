Odisha teen injured after he falls off terrace in bid to shoot TikTok video

india

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 23:43 IST

Making a TikTok video proved costly for a 19-year-old youth in Rourkela on Tuesday after he fell off a two-storeyed building and suffered critical injuries.

The police said Anil Gochyat of steel city Rourkela had reportedly gone to an abandoned house at Sector-7 area to shoot a TikTok video with one of his friends when he accidentally fell from the terrace of the house while performing some stunt. His friend recorded the act.

He suffered grievous injuries on his forehead and was rushed to the Rourkela Government Hospital by his friends and neighbours. He was later shifted to the Ispat General Hospital after his condition deteriorated.

In June this year, four nurses working in the special newborn care unit of the Malkangiri district headquarter hospital were ordered to go on leave after a few TikTok video clips of their frolicking inside the hospital went viral.

