Odisha teen jumps to death from hostel building over sexual harassment by headmaster

The headmaster and warden of a government high school in Odisha’s Sundargarh district were detained on Friday after a class 10 girl student of the school jumped to her death from the roof of the school building amid allegations that she was sexually harassed by the headmaster.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police officials said they had detained headmaster Shyam Sundar Patel of the school in Lefripada block of the district after the girl jumped from the terrace of the hostel building around 1 pm. “Though the girl was rushed to the Sundargarh District Headquarters Hospital, doctors declared her dead on arrival. She had suffered head injuries,” said Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath.

The SP said though an FIR is yet to be lodged by the deceased girl’s family, preliminary investigations revealed that the headmaster was harassing the girl for quite some time. “Initially, the school authorities claimed that the incident was an accident. But it turned out to be a result of sexual harassment,” said the SP. “We are also trying to find out if the headmaster harassed other girls in the school.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The girl on earlier occasions had told her family about the harassment by the headmaster. Police officials who spoke to other girls said several other students of the school also alleged about sexual harassment by the headmaster.

Odisha has been witnessing a steady rise in cases of sexual offences against children. About 2,202 children faced sexual harassment in the state in 2020 as compared to 2,124 in 2019.