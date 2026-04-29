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Odisha to roll out 'rehabilitation and resettlement policy' soon: Minister

Odisha to roll out 'rehabilitation and resettlement policy' soon: Minister

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 12:13 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhubaneswar, Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari has said the state government is committed to protecting the interests of common people in the land acquisition process in coal mining areas and announced that a new rehabilitation and resettlement policy will be rolled out soon.

Odisha to roll out 'rehabilitation and resettlement policy' soon: Minister

Chairing a high-level review meeting here on Tuesday, Pujari discussed issues related to land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement of displaced people in coal mining and thermal power project areas in Angul, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Sambalpur districts.

"For development, we want mines and industry, but first and foremost, we are for the welfare of common people. We cannot put their lives at risk. It is not advisable to displace the poor and build houses for others," the minister said, stressing the need to balance industrialisation with people's interests.

He directed officials to prioritise allotment of state land to companies for projects, stating that acquisition of private land should be a last resort.

He also asked industries to pay fair compensation, ensure local employment, and undertake welfare measures for affected people.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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