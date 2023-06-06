Insurance coverage for train travel: Claim rules & process during accident

The tragic triple-train accident in Odisha's Balasore on June 2, resulting in the loss of 288 lives, serves as a stark reminder to exercise caution when making travel plans. If passengers wish to opt for train travel insurance, Indian Railways provides them with the opportunity to choose the 'Optional Travel Insurance Scheme' while booking tickets on the official website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

Also Read | India's worst rail accidents before the latest tragedy

A drone view shows derailed coaches after two passenger trains collided in Odisha's Balasore district on June 3.(Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The premium for this insurance is “ ₹0.35 per passenger (effective from November 1, 2021),” inclusive of all taxes. In the event of an eligible claim, the benefits under this policy will be paid within 15 days upon receipt of the required documents.

In which cases can this insurance be claimed?

In the event of accidents such as train collisions, train derailments, or any other mishaps, passengers or their nominees can claim compensation. The policy coverage will be based on the Passenger Name Record (PNR) and will include coverage for death, permanent total disability, permanent partial disability, hospitalisation expenses and transportation of mortal remains.

Also Read | Odisha train accident: CBI registers case as team reaches Balasore for probe

Insurance coverage for different cases depends on:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scenario Insurance cover Death Rs. 10,00,000 Permanent total disablity upto Rs. 10,00,000 Permanent partial disability upto Rs. 7,50,000 Hospitalisation expenses for injuries upto Rs. 2,00,000 Transportation of mortal remains Rs. 10,000

Terms and conditions for claiming insurance

-The scheme is applicable only to Indian citizens who book their e-tickets through the official IRCTC website. Foreign citizens are not eligible for this scheme.

-The scheme is optional, but if chosen, it becomes compulsory for all passengers booked under one PNR number.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

-Optional Travel Insurance can only be availed for Confirmed (CNF), Reserved Against Cancellation (RAC), or Partially Confirmed (Part CNF) tickets at the time of booking.

-Children below 5 years of age who book tickets without a berth/seat are not eligible for the optional travel insurance.

-In case a passenger opts for insurance, any claims or liabilities will be between the insured individual and the insurance company.

How to claim?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

-After opting for insurance, update nominee details on the insurance company's website. You will receive a link and policy number via SMS.

-If nominee details are not updated and an unfortunate incident occurs, the claim will be settled with the legal heirs of the policyholder.

-Claims should be filed within four months from the date of the accident. In the case of a death claim, a report from the railway authorities and the list of deceased passengers must be submitted.

-The insurance company will process claims through the NEFT (National Electronic Funds Transfer) process. KYC documents of the insurer/nominee may be required during the settlement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

-Claim documents should be sent to the Claims department of the nearest office of the Insurance Company. Check the Insurance Company's website for the address details.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON