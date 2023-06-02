Odisha train accident: Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal, other leaders express grief

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed grief over the Coromandel Express tragedy in Odisha in which at least 50 people died and over 350 were injured. He also urged his party workers and leaders to extend all support needed for rescue efforts.

Locals gather after the Coromandel Express derails after hitting a goods train near Bahanaga station in Balasore on Friday. (ANI Photo)

“Anguished by the tragic news of the accident involving the Coromandel Express, in Balasore, Odisha. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. Wishing for the speedy recovery of those injured. I urge Congress workers & leaders to extend all support needed for rescue efforts,” he wrote on Twitter.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote that he is “deeply saddened” by the train tragedy in Odisha, and urged authorities to expedite rescue operations and provide relief to the injured. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims. Request Congress workers to provide all possible help,” he said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote: “This painful train accident in Odisha is very unfortunate and distressing. My condolences to all the families who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident. May God give place to the departed souls at his feet and give strength and courage to their families in this difficult time.”

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased victims in the accident. “Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. Prayers for the bereaved,” he wrote.

“Received the sad news of the train accident in Balasore, Odisha. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to God that all the injured get speedy recovery. All Congress workers are appealed to cooperate fully in the relief work,” wrote Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath called the accident “sad and very heart breaking”. “My condolences are with the bereaved families. Praying to Lord Shri Ram for the speedy recovery of the injured," he added.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Anguished by the train accident in Odisha and loss of precious lives. Words can’t describe the pain of those who lost their loved ones. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased & prayers for speedy recovery of those injured.”

Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee informed that she is sending a five to six members team to the accident spot to “cooperate with the Odisha government and railway authorities and to assist rescue operations”.

“Shocked to know that the Shalimar- Coromondel express, carrying passengers from West Bengal, collided with a goods train near Balasore today evening and some of our outbound people have been seriously affected/ injured. We are coordinating with Odisha government and South Eastern Railways for our people's sake. I am monitoring the situation continually personally with Chief Secretary and other senior officers,” she wrote on Twitter.

Banerjee added that they have activated the state's emergency control room with numbers 033- 22143526/ 22535185.

About the Odisha tragedy

At least 50 people died in a three-way accident involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanagar in Odisha's Balasore district. According to railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, 10 to 12 coaches of the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track around 7 pm. After some time, another Yeswanthpur to Howrah train dashed into those derailed coaches which led to the derailment of its three to four bogies. Then, some of those derailed coaches hit a goods train.