Odisha train tragedy: What we know so far about Coromandel Express accident

In a tragic accident, at least 50 people died and over 350 people have been injured after Coromandel Express derailed and hit another express train in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening. The accident took place around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central Station from Shalimar Station near Kolkata.

Odisha train accident

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Full list of helpline numbers for Coromandel Express accident in Odisha

According to officials, the injured persons have been rushed to the nearest hospitals in Balasore and SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

How and where did it happen?

According to railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, 10 to 12 coaches of the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track around 7 pm. After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its three to four bogies.

What was the train's running route?

The Coromandel Express was on the way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata when the accident took place.

50 dead, over 350 injured

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At least 50 passengers died and another 350 people have been injured in the major accident. According to officials, at least 300 passengers have been evacuated, out of which around 179 people have been hospitalised. Another 600 to 700 people are still trapped, the officials said.

Rescue operations

According to Special Relief Commissioner of Odisha Satyabrata Sahu, around 60 ambulances have been mobilised to take the injured persons to the nearest hospital, while three units of NDRF and four units of ODRAF have been deployed to conduct the rescue operations. Meanwhile, the additional rescue team of Odisha Fire and Emergency Service comprising 26 members with advance rescue equipment of Odisha Fire and Disaster Response Academy Bhubaneswar has been moved to the accident site, reported ANI citing the Odisha government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON