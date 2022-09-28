Odisha: Two crushed to death by elephants in Cuttack as herd goes on a rampage

A tusker crushed two elderly persons, including a woman, to death and injured two more in Odisha’s Cuttack on Wednesday morning after it strayed from nearby forests of the Athagarh division.

Officials said a herd of elephants entered Jagatpur area of Cuttack from Athagarh late on Tuesday night, triggering panic among locals as it went on a rampage damaging vehicles and houses. Two others, including a youth who was trying to take selfie with the elephants, got critically injured.

Forest department staff warned people from venturing out of the Jagatpur square to NH16. The district administration has also shut down all educational institutions in the area on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the carcass of an elephant was found at gate number 14 of the Jobra anicut by the Mahanadi river. It is suspected that the elephant got washed away while crossing the water body.

Last week, people in Deogaon village under Dudhiani range in Mayurbhanj district held 10 forest officials captive for several hours and demanded that a herd of elephants that were on a rampage in the area be chased away from their village, and they also be provided compensation for the damaged crops.

Union minister for environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav last month told the Lok Sabha that of the 1,578 people who died in elephant attacks in the country between 2019-20 and 2021-22, Odisha reported the highest (322).