Odisha: Utkal University files FIR, orders probe into alleged question paper leak

Utkal University authorities have formally filed a complaint with the cyber police and formed a special committee to investigate after question papers were allegedly available before examinations in Odisha, Controller of Examinations Dr Hrushikesh Nayak said.
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Students from around 300 colleges are appearing for the second-semester examinations, which began on September 12. Advance copies of Plus III second-semester examination papers were reportedly circulating on social media a day before the scheduled tests at Odisha’s oldest state university.
“It affects our preparation and puts us under pressure about when the examination will be held again and what questions will be asked,” a student said.
A special committee headed by the vice-chancellor will probe the matter, Nayak said, adding that strict action would be taken against anyone found responsible.
“The matter will be investigated under the leadership of the Vice-Chancellor. The authenticity of the claims will be verified. If it is established that the question papers were actually leaked, the examinations will be conducted again,” he said.
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As per the existing procedure, question papers are sealed at the university and sent to the respective colleges. The sealed packets are opened only 30 minutes before the examination begins.
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As per the existing procedure, question papers are sealed at the university and sent to the respective colleges. The sealed packets are opened only 30 minutes before the examination begins.
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The university will examine the entire chain of custody to establish where the security lapse occurred and how the papers became available before the scheduled examinations, Nayak said.
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.
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Home/India News/Odisha: Utkal University files FIR, orders probe into alleged question paper leak
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