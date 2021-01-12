Odisha waives exam fee for six lakh Class 10 students
- Schools across the state reopened on January 8 for Class X and XII students amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Odisha government on Tuesday waived the examination fee of over 6 lakh Class 10 students in the state keeping in mind the difficulties faced by several students during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who directed the Board of Secondary Education to waive the examination fees of ₹420, said the decision will cost the state government ₹27 crore. Earlier, political parties had demanded waiver of the exam fees.
Though the board exam dates are yet to be announced in the state, school and mass education minister Sameer Das said at least 100 days of classroom teaching will be held for class 10 and 12 students before exams are held. Due to the pandemic, schools in Odisha were shut for more than nine months which hampered studies.
Schools across the state opened on January 8 for Class X and XII students.
Last week, the BSE had announced filling up of forms for the annual High School Certificate Examinations through online mode for students of regular, ex-regular and correspondence courses. Those students who fail to fill up forms within the stipulated date and time can do the same again between January 29 and February 2, the notification indicated.
