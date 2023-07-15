Rain lashes parts of Odisha; waterlogging in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

Heavy rains lashed many parts of Odisha, mostly the coastal region leading to water-logging in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Saturday. The IMD has forecast more rainfall in the state.

The IMD warned that moderate to intense rainfall was in the store for the state capital Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. (file) (Representational Image)(HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The water-logging in the state capital led to traffic jams and caused difficulty for people to drive vehicles in knee-deep water in many places while many slums and low-laying areas were submerged under water.

Also Read | Himachal tourism suffers another jolt after Covid-19 amid heavy rain and flood

IMD said that the highest 118.4 mm rainfall was recorded at Jharsuguda followed by 68.2 mm at Chandbali, 35.2 mm in Bhubaneswar, 13.5 mm in Balasore, 6 mm in Paradip, 7.2 mm in Puri and 10.6 mm at Sambalpur between 8.30 am to 11.30 am.

Similarly, the IMD record said that intense rainfall activities were observed in many areas before 8.30 am, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 14.7 mm and 41.8 mm of rainfall respectively by 8.30 am, it said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The IMD also warned that moderate to intense rainfall was in the store for the state capital Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. It cautioned on temporary traffic congestion, slippery road and water-logging in low-lying areas.

Also Read | Rain prediction for north India may not be good news amid flood crises

The IMD also said that several Odisha districts are likely to experience enhanced rainfall activities in the next four to five days.

The weather office said that the state recorded an average rainfall of 10.3 mm during the last 24 hours. Similarly, the average rainfall recorded from July 1 to July 15 was 98.1 mm against the July monthly average of 339.9 mm.

The met office also said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal around Sunday. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the subsequent two to three days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}