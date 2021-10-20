Odisha woman’s burnt body found, could be of missing teacher: Police

A partially-charred body of a woman was found in an under-construction stadium of a private school at Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Tuesday, with police suspecting that the body could be of a 26-year-old teacher who went missing earlier this month, officials familiar with the matter said.

The teacher had accused Gobind Sahu, the president of the school’s managing committee, of running a sex racket in the premises and had reportedly threatened to expose his wrongdoings, the officials added. While Sahu has been apprehended, the opposition in the state alleged that the key suspect is a close aide of minister of state for home Dibya Shankar Mishra who is trying to protect him. They demanded his sacking and a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the matter.

Police discovered the body at the school premises in the village during the probe into sex racket charges, the officials cited above said on condition of anonymity. The deceased’s family have identified the body by the items found at the spot, the officials said.

“As the body is partially-burnt, it would be sent for DNA testing,” Bolangir deputy superintendent of police Bata Krushna Mishra said.

Officials said that the teacher left her home to meet Sahu on October 8. After finding her phone switched off, her family on October 9 called Sahu who reportedly asked them not to worry about her whereabouts, the officials added. The woman’s father alleged that Sahu was running a sex racket in the school and his daughter was killed as she had threatened to “expose his deeds”.

Sahu was apprehended from his house in Bolangir district. Three constables were suspended on charge of dereliction of duty.

BJP leader Namitarani Sahu alleged that “the teacher was raped by Sahu” during Mishra’s reported frequent school visits. Reacting to the demand for his resignation, Mishra told PTI that “anyone found guilty will be punished”.

