Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Odisha woman’s burnt body found, could be of missing teacher: Police
india news

Odisha woman’s burnt body found, could be of missing teacher: Police

The teacher had accused Gobind Sahu, the president of the school’s managing committee, of running a sex racket in the premises and had reportedly threatened to expose his wrongdoings, the officials added.
Sahu was apprehended from his house in Bolangir district. Three constables were suspended on charge of dereliction of duty.
Published on Oct 20, 2021 12:16 AM IST
By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times, Bhuubaneswar

A partially-charred body of a woman was found in an under-construction stadium of a private school at Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Tuesday, with police suspecting that the body could be of a 26-year-old teacher who went missing earlier this month, officials familiar with the matter said.

The teacher had accused Gobind Sahu, the president of the school’s managing committee, of running a sex racket in the premises and had reportedly threatened to expose his wrongdoings, the officials added. While Sahu has been apprehended, the opposition in the state alleged that the key suspect is a close aide of minister of state for home Dibya Shankar Mishra who is trying to protect him. They demanded his sacking and a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the matter.

Police discovered the body at the school premises in the village during the probe into sex racket charges, the officials cited above said on condition of anonymity. The deceased’s family have identified the body by the items found at the spot, the officials said.

RELATED STORIES

“As the body is partially-burnt, it would be sent for DNA testing,” Bolangir deputy superintendent of police Bata Krushna Mishra said.

Officials said that the teacher left her home to meet Sahu on October 8. After finding her phone switched off, her family on October 9 called Sahu who reportedly asked them not to worry about her whereabouts, the officials added. The woman’s father alleged that Sahu was running a sex racket in the school and his daughter was killed as she had threatened to “expose his deeds”.

Sahu was apprehended from his house in Bolangir district. Three constables were suspended on charge of dereliction of duty.

BJP leader Namitarani Sahu alleged that “the teacher was raped by Sahu” during Mishra’s reported frequent school visits. Reacting to the demand for his resignation, Mishra told PTI that “anyone found guilty will be punished”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

After a dip in tally, Karnataka logs 349 fresh Covid cases, 14 deaths

Have nothing to learn from RSS ‘Shakha’, says Kumaraswamy

Won’t tolerate moral policing, says Karnataka home minister

Congress and BJP spat takes another ugly turn in karnataka
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP