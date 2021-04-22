Home / India News / Offered India not-for-profit price for Covid-19 vaccine; to supply through govt contracts: Pfizer
india news

Offered India not-for-profit price for Covid-19 vaccine; to supply through govt contracts: Pfizer

The company also said during the pandemic phase it will supply the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 mRNA vaccine only through government contracts.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 04:23 PM IST
Pfizer did not reveal the 'not-for-profit' price that it has suggested to the government.(Reuters)

Global pharma major Pfizer on Thursday said it has offered a not-for-profit price for its vaccine for the government immunisation programme in India and it remains committed to continuing engagement with the government to make the vaccine available in the country.

The company also said during the pandemic phase it will supply the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 mRNA vaccine only through government contracts.

"Pfizer remains committed to continuing our engagement with the Government towards making the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine available for use in the government's immunization programme in the country", a Pfizer spokesperson said in an email response to PTI.

As stated earlier, during this pandemic phase, Pfizer will prioritise supporting governments in their immunisation programmes and supply the Covid-19 vaccine only through government contracts based on agreements with respective government authorities and following regulatory authorisation or approvals, the statement added.

The company, however, did not reveal the 'not-for-profit' price that it has suggested to the government.

The company is committed to work for equitable and affordable access for its vaccine across the world, the Pfizer spokesperson said. "... in all our agreements Pfizer has adopted a distinct pricing structure for high, middle, and low/lower-middle-income countries consistent with our commitment to work towards equitable and affordable access for our Covid-19 vaccine for people around the world," the statement said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

All you need to know about CJI-designate Ramana

Woman accused of orchestrating solar scam arrested in Kerala

News updates from HT: Ensure compliance of MHA order on oxygen, Delhi HC to Govt

UP records highest single-day spike of 34,379 Covid-19 cases, 195 deaths

"For India, Pfizer has offered a not-for-profit price for its vaccine for the government immunization program", it added without revealing the price.

The union government on Monday announced that everyone above 18 years of age would be eligible to get vaccinated against Covid-19 from May 1 as it liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the vaccine doses directly from manufacturers.

Under the third phase of the national vaccination drive commencing next month, the vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the central government and would be free to supply the remaining 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open markets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 india
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP