Officials raid top govt engineer in Bihar in disproportionate assets case

Officials raid top govt engineer in Bihar in disproportionate assets case

india news
Published on Aug 27, 2022 04:10 PM IST

The officials raided Rai's premises after receiving information about bribes from junior engineers and cashiers.

Officials raid top govt engineer in Bihar in disproportionate assets case(ANI)
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Premises of an executive engineer of the Kishanganj Division of Rural Works Department (RWD) in Patna were raided in a disproportionate assets case on Saturday. Officials reportedly recovered around 1 crore, some documents, and jewellery during the raid from the engineer, Sanjay Kumar Rai’s residence.

A senior official said an FIR has also been registered against Rai. “We carried out an investigation and registered an FIR against him. Raids were conducted today at his premises in Kishanganj. Cash around 1 crore has been recovered, and some documents and jewellery have also been recovered,” DSP, vigilance department, Sujit Sagar told news agency ANI.

The officials raided Rai's premises after receiving information about bribes from junior engineers and cashiers.

According to the vigilance department, several raids are underway in Bihar in connection with bribery involving Rai. Earlier, it was said cash worth over 4 crore was recovered during multiple raids.

Meanwhile, the investigation team is matching the currency recovered from Rai's house. A note counting machine has also been installed.

(With inputs from ANI)

