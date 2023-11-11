Officials reject Oppn charge on pace of Lok Sabha panel proceedings against Bidhuri

New Delhi:

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the opposition started questioning the pace of the proceedings against Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Ramesh Bidhuri in the privileges panel, functionaries said all such cases before the committee were on hold due to the festive season.

The pending cases also include cases filed by BJP MPs, a member of the privileges committee said, ruling out any possibility of partial treatment against opposition lawmakers.

As the Lok Sabha ethics committee recommended the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra from the House in connection with cash-for-query allegations, a number of opposition leaders said proceedings against Bidhuri has not picked up pace.

“All cases before the privileges panel will resume shortly after the festive season is over. Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Chhath puja and other festivals made it difficult for us to sit and proceed with the cases,” a functionary said, wishing to remain unnamed. “Many members of the panel are not available during this period.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The opposition’s concern were unfounded, he said. “If you look at the history of the privileges committee, all decisions are taken through consensus,” the functionary said. “Not a single dissent note has been given in any report of the panel.”

Even cases filed by BJP leaders are pending due to the festivals. “BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal had filed a privileges notice against police officials and Patna administration officers for physically assaulting him. We could hold only one meeting. The case is still pending,” the functionary said.

Bidhuri is accused of hurling communal remarks at Bahujan Samaj Party parliamentarian Danish Ali during the special session in the middle of a discussion on the successful lunar touchdown of Chandrayaan 3. Ali’s complaint against Bidhuri is before the Lok Sabha privileges committee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The panel summoned Bidhuri on October 10 to record his statement. There are no more meetings scheduled so far. There is also no complaint before the ethics committee.

“Ramesh Bidhuri shamelessly spews offensive remarks, trampling on the sanctity of Parliament. Shockingly, no action taken by the ethics committee—why? Simply because he’s a BJP politician!” said Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

“Has Ramesh Bidhuri appeared in front of ethics committee? Will television media continue to play to the tune of powers to be or will they practice journalism? Will Gautam Adani be scrutinised for his business practices like Facebook CEO is in the US Congress?” Congress’s Lok Sabha deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi posted on X (formerly Twitter) on November 3.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen echoed the sentiment. “There are several cases pending before the ethics committee, privilege committee. BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s case is also pending...This is the BJP’s vendetta politics. If anyone speaks against BJP, government and Adani, the BJP will finish them...,” he said.