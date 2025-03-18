New Delhi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday gave a call to develop the Delhi Vidhan Sabha as a "model" Assembly, and urged the newly-elected MLAs to upskill themselves with modern technology tools such as Artificial Intelligence. Om Birla calls for developing Delhi Vidhan Sabha as 'model' Assembly

Inaugurating a two-day orientation programme for Delhi MLAs at the Vidhan Sabha, Birla said people have high expectations from the legislators and the new government in the capital.

"Delhi as the national capital is like a 'Mini India', representing diversity of people from different states living here with diverse languages, culture and religion. Its a big responsibility to meet their expectations and solve their problems by ensuring infrastructure development and social welfare," Birla said.

The orientation programme will be helpful in learning ways to fulfil the high expectations of people from their MLAs and the new government, he said.

The inaugural session was also attended by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Atishi, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht and the MPs from Delhi.

Stating that a good orator is also the best listener, Birla urged the MLAs to spend time participating in the legislative business of the Assembly.

"Artificial Intelligence should be used for capacity building and efficiency. One can ensure better dialogue and communication with more use of technology," he said.

The Delhi Assembly should be developed as a "model" with respect to maximum use of technology and skills of its members, Birla said.

The Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies is conducting the orientation programme, offering insights into parliamentary rules and legislative practices.

The Lok Sabha speaker also said that the new members should learn legislative drafting and employ the available legislative sources, and become aware of the rules and regulations to be able to work for the people.

He asked them to be innovative in solving problems in their respective constituencies, saying "transparency, honesty and accountability" are necessary for Delhi's development.

Birla also said that the Assembly should be a platform for debate, discussion and consensus building, and there should be no impasse even as disagreements may appear.

The new members and the government should strive to find solutions to the various problems facing the people of Delhi over the next five years.

The Bharatiya Janata Party formed the government in Delhi after winning 48 of the 70 Assembly seats in the polls held in February. The Aam Aadmi Party has 22 members in the House.

