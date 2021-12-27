'Omicron control or…': Varun Gandhi questions UP govt's priority amid pandemic

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Varun Gandhi on Monday questioned the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to impose night curfew while allowing lakhs of people in rallies during the day. The member of Parliament from the Pilibhit constituency said the government’s decision to impose curfew in the night while organising massive rallies during the day is “beyond the comprehension of a common man.”

“Imposing curfew in the night and calling lakhs of people in rallies during the day – this is beyond the comprehension of the common man,” Varun Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

“Given Uttar Pradesh's limited healthcare systems, we have to honestly decide whether our priority is to stop the spread of the dreaded Omicron or show electoral power,” the BJP leader further wrote on Twitter.

Uttar Pradesh has imposed a night curfew from last Saturday (11 pm to 5 am) amid the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The decision to reintroduce the measures was taken after a Covid-19 review meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The state has also imposed restrictions on gathering at weddings and other public events to contain the virus.

But critics have questioned the government events where thousands of people were seen flouting Covid norms. Of late, Varun Gandhi has been critical of the Centre as well as the Uttar Pradesh government, both ruled by his own party, over several policy matters. Earlier this month, he highlighted a series of obstacles faced by the youth, including the pending results of the Railway Group D exam.

“First, there is no government job, yet if some chance comes, the paper gets leaked, if you give the exam, you don't have the result for years, then get cancelled in some scam. 1.25 Crore youth of Railway Group D are waiting for the results for two years. The same is true of recruitment in the army. Till when should the youth of India be patient?” the BJP MP tweeted.

