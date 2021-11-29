Omicron scare: 1 sample in Karnataka different from Delta, 'Not official,' says minister

Amid apprehension over Covid's new variant Omicron, Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday said one of the two foreign nationals who came to the state from South Africa have been affected by a variant different from the Delta. But the minister was not supposed to say anything officially as the government is in touch with the Centre and the Indian Council of Medical Research for more clarification, he said. Earlier, it was claimed that both of them were affected by the Delta variant of Coronavirus.

"There is a delta variant for the past nine months only, but you are saying that one of the samples is Omicron. I cannot say about it officially. I am in touch with the ICMR and central government officials," Sudhakar said, as reported by news agency PTI.

The man is 63 years old and the government, at this moment, will not disclose any other details, the report said.

"There is a 63-year-old man whose name I should not disclose. His report is a bit different. It appears different from the delta variant. We will discuss with the ICMR officials and will let people know by the evening what it is," the minister said.

"We will get clear information on December 1 about how the Omicron behaves after the genomic sequencing. Accordingly, we will initiate all measures," Sudhakar said.

As many travellers arrived in Karnataka from South Africa, where the Omicron has been first reported, the government is closely watching all of them. Their primary and secondary contacts are also being tracked, the minister said.

The government on Monday morning confirmed that no case of the Omicron variant has been detected in the country so far while two clusters, one in Maharashtra and another in Karnataka, are under investigation.

