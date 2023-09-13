On 1st day of special session, Parliament to discuss its 75 years of journey

A discussion on the parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from the constituent assembly will be held on the first day of the special session of the Parliament, according to the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha bulletin issued on Wednesday. The discussion will include achievements, experiences, memories and learnings in the 75 years of the parliamentary journey. Rajya Sabha proceedings underway during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo/Sansad TV)

“Members are informed that on Monday, the 18th September, 2023, besides other formal business like laying of papers etc., a discussion will be held on the subject “Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings”,” the bulletin said.

List of legislative business

The bulletin also listed tentative legislative business expected to be taken up during the upcoming session of the Parliament, including the controversial bill that seeks to exclude the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the panel to appoint the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs).

The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, The Post Office Bill, 2023, and The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 will be taken up during the upcoming session.

It was, however, clarified that the list should not be considered exhaustive.

“PM Narendra Modi govt puts out an agenda for #ParliamentSpecialSession,” TMC MP Derek O'Brien said in a social media post. “However, the agenda has a caveat* ‘not to be taken as exhaustive’. Dirty tricks?”

Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said it was unfortunate that the most pressing issues facing India were not included in the business list.

"It is unfortunate that despite CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi highlighting the most pressing issues facing India- the government chooses to be silent. Where is Manipur? Unemployment? Natural disaster in Himachal Pradesh? Drought in Maharashtra? Inflation?" the Congress MP said on X (formerly Twitter).

The announcement comes amid intense speculations regarding the agenda of the special session which has been largely kept under wraps.

All-party meeting on September 17

Earlier in the day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that a meeting of the floor leaders of all political parties has been convened on September 17, a day before the start of a five-day Parliament session. The invitation for the meeting has been sent to all concerned leaders through e-mail, Joshi posted on social media platform X.

"Ahead of the parliament session from the 18th of this month, an all-party floor leaders meeting has been convened on the 17th at 4.30 PM," the minister wrote.

Opposition parties have slammed the government for not spelling out the agenda of the session even with just a few days left for its commencement.

