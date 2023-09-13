On Parliament session agenda, Congress's ‘legislative grenades’ claim: ‘Parde ke peeche kuch aur hai!

Shortly after the agenda of the special session of the Parliament was announced on Wednesday, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the government was hiding the actual intention behind calling the session and would be "unleashed at the last moment”. The government released the agenda for discussions during the special session of Parliament, which was kept under wraps for days despite criticism from opposition parties. Congress General Secretary In-Charge (Communications) Jairam Ramesh addresses a press conference with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi at the party headquarters, in New Delhi.(ANI / File Photo)

As per the parliamentary bulletin, the bill which seeks to exclude the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the panel to appoint the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs) will be taken up for consideration and passing during the upcoming session. The list of tentative legislative business to be taken up during the five-day sitting of the Parliament also includes The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, and The Post Office Bill, 2023, among others.

It was, however, clarified that the list should not be considered exhaustive.

The agenda was announced days after Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking details of the business to be taken up in the special session.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, said, “Finally, after pressure from Smt. Sonia Gandhi's letter to the Prime Minister, the Modi Govt has condescended to announce the agenda for the special 5-day session of Parliament beginning September 18th.”

“The agenda as published at the moment, is much ado about nothing — all this could have waited till Winter session in November.”

“I am sure the legislative grenades are being kept up their sleeves to be unleashed at the last moment as usual. Parde ke peeche kuch aur hai!” he said, adding that the opposition bloc will “steadfastly oppose the insidious CEC Bill.”

Sonia Gandhi also demanded a discussion and debate on several burning issues, including the current economic situation of the country, the Adani row, and ongoing violence in Manipur.

Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said it was unfortunate that the most pressing issues facing India were not included in the business list.

"It is unfortunate that despite CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi highlighting the most pressing issues facing India- the government chooses to be silent. Where is Manipur? Unemployment? Natural disaster in Himachal Pradesh? Drought in Maharashtra? Inflation?" the Congress leader said on X (formerly Twitter).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kunal Gaurav Kunal Gaurav is a multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi. He handles daily editorial operations for the digital news desk, including news tracking, news prioritisation, writing and editing. ...view detail