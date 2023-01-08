On Air India ‘peeing’ incident, Tata Sons chairman's 'personal anguish' response

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on Sunday condemned the Air India 'urination' incident took place on November 26 last year and admitted that the airline's response "should have been much swifter".

In a statement, Chandrasekaran said, “The incident on Air India flight AI102 on November 26th, 2022, has been a matter of personal anguish to me and my colleagues... Air India’s response should have been much swifter. We fell short of addressing this situation the way it should have been.”

“The Tata Group and Air India stand by the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew with full conviction. We will review and repair every process to prevent or address any incidents of such unruly nature,” he noted.

Earlier in the day, a co-passenger of the victim revealed that the woman was not given a seat in the first-class section after the incident despite it being almost vacant. He said that the crew had refused his request for the co-passenger saying that the pilot was resting.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has said four cabin crew and one pilot who operated the New York-Delhi flight had been de-rostered. He also acknowledged that Air India could have handled the recent cases of unruly passengers better, both in the air and on the ground.

The accused, Shankar Mishra from Mumbai, was arrested from Bengaluru by the Delhi Police and sent to judicial custody by a Delhi court on Saturday.

