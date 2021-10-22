Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / As Amit Shah turns 57, birthday greetings from PM Modi, others
As Amit Shah turns 57, birthday greetings from PM Modi, others

The incumbent Union home minister was born on October 22, 1964, in Mumbai.
Union home minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 01:58 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as well as those from the opposition, on Friday extended greetings to Union home minister Amit Shah on his 57th birthday. “Birthday greetings to Shri @AmitShah Ji. I have worked with Amit Bhai for several years and witnessed his outstanding contributions to strengthen the party and in the government. May he keep serving the nation with the same zeal. Praying for his good health and long life,” PM Modi tweeted.

 

Here's how others wished the Union home minister:

Defence minister Rajnath Singh: “Greetings and warm wishes to Union home minister and our senior colleague, Shri @AmitShah on his birthday, He is making tremendous efforts to ensure a safe and secure India.”

BJP president JP Nadda: “Your hard work and service towards nation-building is an example for all. I pray to God for your good health and long life.”

 

Transport minister Nitin Gadkari: “Birthday greetings to my colleague in the Union cabinet and home minister Shri Amit Shah. I pray for your healthy and long life.”

 

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis: “Heartiest birthday greetings from entire Maharashtra, to our great leader, Hon’ble union home minister of India Shri Amit Shah ji! Wishing him a long life and good health!”

 

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: “Birthday greetings to Hon'ble Union minister Shri @AmitShah ji. I pray for your long and healthy life.”

 

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and CM Hemant Soren: “My warm wishes to Shri @AmitShah ji Union Home Minister @HMOIndia on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health in the months & years to come.”

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi: “Wishing Hon. Home minister @AmitShah ji a happy birthday. Wish him good health and happiness.”

Born on October 22, 1964, in Mumbai, Shah served as a minister under then-Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi for several years. In 2014, when Modi became Prime Minister, Shah was made the national president of the BJP, succeeding Rajnath Singh, who became the Union home minister. In 2019, when Modi was re-elected, Shah was inducted into the Union cabinet as home minister. In January 2020, he was succeeded as BJP president by the incumbent JP Nadda.

