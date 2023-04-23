On Amritpal Singh's arrest, Congress asks 6 questions: ‘Connection with Centre…?’

Hours after 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh was arrested, Congress on Sunday posed six questions to the Centre and the Punjab government on various angles related to the case. Addressing a press conference, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala questioned about Amritpal's escape and location over the past 36 days. He also asked if the radical preacher had a connection with the Centre or the state government.

The list of questions included:

Who helped the anti-India propagandist and supporter of terrorists, Amritpal Singh escape in the first instance? Where was Amrtipal Singh hidden all these days? Who gave him shelter? Where did he stay- are all these forces not anti-India? Who are the accomplices of Amritpal and why NIA, CBI, and Punjab police are not disclosing the details? Which foreign powers in Pakistan or elsewhere are supporting him and why is the government not coming out in the open with it? What action will it take? Who are the co-conspirators of Amritpal operating from inside and outside India? What action will the government take? Does Amritpal have a connection with somebody in the Centre or the state government?"

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala (PTI Photo)

“I leave you (reporters) with these 6 questions to ask the Modi government and Amit Shah,” Surjewala concluded.

Amritpal Singh was arrested from Moga's Rhode village in Punjab on early Sunday morning, the Punjab Police said. Singh has been taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail where other members of his outfit are already lodged.

Meanwhile, the Punjab police made it clear that Singh was “arrested”, and that he “did not surrender”. “The police had credible information that Amritpal was in Rode. When Amritpal was left with no option, he was arrested… Police didn’t go inside the Gurudwara following maryada (limitations) of the Gurdwara,” Inspector General of Police (headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said while addressing the media.