On Bengal minister arrest, Trinamool attacks BJP, says 'will take action if...'

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday said it will punish West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee if he is found guilty, hours after he was arrested in connection with the teacher recruitment scam. “We're watching the situation & have faith in judiciary. TMC will not tolerate any discrepancy or malpractice in party or in govt. TMC will act after the judiciary comes out with its verdict,” West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim said at a presser.

However, the TMC leader accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of vendetta politics. “In today's situation, it seems like ED is being run by BJP. If Suvendu Adhikari is saying that a lot of things are going to be found in the future even before ED is giving any statement. It means that ED is politically influenced by BJP,” ANI quoted the Bengal minister.A local court in Kolkata sent West Bengal cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee to two-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate. The minister was arrested after being questioned for nearly 26 hours by the central probe agency. The CBI, as directed by the Calcutta High Court, is looking into the alleged irregularities committed in the recruitment of Group-C and D staff as well as teachers in government-sponsored and –aided schools on recommendations of the West Bengal School Service Commission. The ED is tracking the money trail in the scam.On Friday, the ED had carried out raids on several people including Chatterjee and another minister Paresh Chandra Adhikary in connection with the case. The ED raided the apartment of Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee in south Kolkata from where it said cash worth over ₹21 crore was recovered. Mukherjee was arrested by the central agency hours ago.

