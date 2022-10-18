Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / On Bilkis Bano convicts' release, Rahul Gandhi's 'standing with rapists' attack

india news
Published on Oct 18, 2022 01:43 PM IST

PM Modi had called for women empowerment during his August 15 speech. Later, the same day, all 11 life imprisonment convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang-rape case walked out of the Godhra sub-jail under the Gujarat government's remission policy.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(PTI)
ByIshika Yadav

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “deceiving the women” of the country a day after the Gujarat government disclosed before the Supreme Court that the BJP-led central government had approved the early release of 11 convicts sentenced to life in 2008 for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven of her family members.

"From the Red Fort, talk of respect for women; but in reality, standing with ‘rapists’. The difference between the Prime Minister's promise and intention is clear. The PM has cheated the women," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

PM Modi had called for women empowerment during his August 15 speech. “Women’s pride is going to be a huge asset in fulfilling the dreams of the nation,” he said in his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi on the occasion of the country's 76th Independence Day.

Later, the same day, all 11 life imprisonment convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang-rape case walked out of the Godhra sub-jail under the Gujarat government's remission policy.

Leaders of Opposition parties had slammed the government as convicts walked free. "Yesterday, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the prime minister spoke big things about women's safety, women's power, women's respect. A few hours later, the Gujarat government released the rapist. We also saw that the convicts in the rape who were released are being honoured. Is this the Amrit Mahotsav," Congress leader Pawan Khera had said in August.

Ishika Yadav

A journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital and broadcast media, Ishika Yadav covers Indian Politics, World News and Human Interest pieces for Hindustan Times....view detail

Topics
rahul gandhi bilkis bano
