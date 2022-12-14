On buzz about RJD merger, leader from Nitish Kumar's JD(U) says 'must think...'

Janata Dal (United) leader Upendra Kushwaha on Wednesday firmly refuted rumours of a 'merger' with allies Rashtriya Janata Dal and described any such move as 'suicidal'. "There are no talks of a merger. People must think... how can it take place? JD(U)'s merger would be suicidal... There is no truth to it. There will be no merger," the ex minister and MP was quoted by news agency ANI.

The president of the JD(U)'s parliamentary board, Kushwaha slammed talk merging with Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD - with whom the JD(U) re-aligned in August after severing ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party - as 'fake news'.

Local media reports also indicated Kushwaha underlined Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's comment - that the 2025 Assembly election would be contested under the leadership of current RJD boss Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad's son.

"People should avoid any kind of speculation and misleading news... (in the build-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election)," he was quoted by a Hindi website.

Renewed buzz around the JD(U)-RJD 'merger' comes after the BJP's Bihar spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel claimed earlier on Wednesday that there was unease within Nitish Kumar's JD(U) over his praise of Tejashwi Yadav.

On Tuesday Kumar dropped his broadest hint; he called Tejashwi - who nearly led a JD(U)-less 'mahagathbandan' to victory in 2020 - a 'leader of the future' and someone 'under whose leadership the 2025 polls would be fought'.

READ | Nitish Kumar's big hint - next Bihar poll to be fought under Tejashwi

That (and similar praise), the BJP has claimed is creating concern within the JD(U) about the party's future in a post-Nitish Kumar era.

The Bihar CM has repeatedly ruled himself out as a possible prime minister candidate for the 2024 election and spoken out passing the baton on to younger politicians, including Tejashwi Yadav. And this, the BJP has claimed, is translating into JD(U) MLAs making contact over a possible switch.

"If Nitish Kumar wants to make someone his successor… he should show the moral courage to actually hand over power… will not be able to do so because it would lead to a revolt in JD(U)… party men already upset over Tejashwi running the show through remote control," BJP MLA Nitin Nabin declared.

Renewed talk of a JD(U)-RJD merger echoes earlier comments by ex deputy chief minister (and one-time confidante of Nitish Kumar) Sushil Modi.

In November the BJP leader said the merger was being pushed by Nitish over fears of defection from his party to the RJD. He too claimed JD(U) MLAs were waiting to jump, particularly after the decision to re-ally with the RJD.

Sushil Modi's then claim was swiftly dismissed by both sides; they slammed it, and allegations MLAs were waiting to jump to the BJP, as propaganda.

Back in August Nitish Kumar had dismissed talk about the merger; he was asked, on camera, to respond, and said, "Arrey chhoddiye… (chuck it…)"

With input from ANI, PTI

