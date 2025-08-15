On Cam | BJP MLAs clash during UP Assembly, Akhilesh Yadav shares viral video

A verbal clash between two lawmakers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the monsoon session of the UP assembly has gone viral. In the video, which was also shared by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the two BJP MLAs can be seen engaged in a heated argument on Wednesday. The video, which has now gone viral, shows BJP MLA from Mathura Rajesh Chaudhary engaged in a verbal clash with his fellow party MLA from Varanasi, Saurabh Srivastava (Screegrab)(X/@yadavakhilesh)

The video, which has now gone viral, shows BJP MLA from Mathura Rajesh Chaudhary engaged in a verbal clash with his fellow party MLA from Varanasi, Saurabh Srivastava. As per reports, the argument took place during a discussion on "Vision 2047" in the state assembly.

Other members of the assembly were seen trying to diffuse the situation before it escalated into a physical clash. The video shows fellow MLAs stopping Chaudhary from charging towards Srivastava, who was seated two rows ahead.

Reports further added that the argument between the two MLAs took place while it was being decided who would speak on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Akhilesh Yadav shares video

Taking to X, the Samajwadi party chief shared the video of the clash on social media, slamming the BJP.

"Misconduct and abusive language are the ladder to success in the BJP. Deplorable!" wrote Yadav.

In response to Yadav, the BJP Mathura MP questioned the SP leader's silence over the misogynistic comments directed at his wife Dimple Yadav by Maulana Sajid Rashidi, the president of the All India Imam Association (AIIA).

"Akhilesh Yadav ji, what is truly condemnable is when a fanatic grossly insulted your wife, the honor of your household, Mrs.@dimpleyadav ji, and you remained silent as if your mouth was filled with curd. If you have even a shred of shame left, open your mouth and respond to the fanatic who insulted the honor of your household, a woman. How do you face your wife at home?" wrote Chaudhary on X.